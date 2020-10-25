Steem Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Bithumb, GOPAX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $61.16 million and $1.59 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,915.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.16 or 0.02076347 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00612667 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009458 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 405,796,862 coins and its circulating supply is 388,822,768 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

