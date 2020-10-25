Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Cap of $61.80 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. Steem has a market capitalization of $61.80 million and $1.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,033.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.02078897 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00600093 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009370 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 405,839,392 coins and its circulating supply is 388,865,298 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Poloniex, Bithumb, GOPAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

