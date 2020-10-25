Streamr Price Reaches $0.0411 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,204,898 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

