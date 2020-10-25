Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management Has $1.77 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 407,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

