Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management Sells 2,195 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.90. 2,763,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

