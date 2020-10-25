Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,532,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $121,624,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,479,000 after buying an additional 1,327,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.68. 2,760,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,129. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

