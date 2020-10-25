Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $29.60 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.60 million and $3.55 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.22 or 0.03117272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 639,782,850 coins and its circulating supply is 295,163,640 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

