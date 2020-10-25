Super Zero Protocol Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $30.21 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.03145156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 639,796,910 coins and its circulating supply is 295,121,630 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.