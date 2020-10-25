Super Zero Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $3.55 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $29.60 million and $3.55 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 639,782,850 coins and its circulating supply is 295,163,640 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

