Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Target comprises 0.6% of Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.