Team Finance Trading Down 35.4% Over Last Week (TEAM)

Team Finance (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Team Finance has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One Team Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00011919 BTC on exchanges. Team Finance has a market capitalization of $821,980.68 and $8,452.00 worth of Team Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Team Finance

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. Team Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,130 tokens. The official website for Team Finance is team.finance. Team Finance’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Team Finance Token Trading

Team Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Team Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Team Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

