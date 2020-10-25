Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $81,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $149.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

