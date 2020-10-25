The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,024,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,466,744. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.