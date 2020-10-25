Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

