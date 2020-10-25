Unification Reaches Market Cap of $680,839.02 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Unification has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $680,839.02 and $61,736.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00230927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.01397094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00136963 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

