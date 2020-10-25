UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $330.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.72. The stock has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

