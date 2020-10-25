Universal Currency (UNIT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Universal Currency has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. Universal Currency has a total market cap of $3,392.09 and $13,408.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

