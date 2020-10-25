Universal Currency (UNIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,240.10

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Universal Currency has traded 78.6% higher against the US dollar. Universal Currency has a total market capitalization of $4,240.10 and approximately $4,701.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universal Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

