Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,675 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 1,360,693 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. 7,445,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,605,926. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

