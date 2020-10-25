Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $259,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.67. The stock had a trading volume of 657,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

