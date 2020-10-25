Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $128.35. 5,439,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

