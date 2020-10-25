Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Upbit. Verge has a market cap of $74.65 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00448116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000329 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,378,152,343 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Graviex, Crex24, Binance, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Gate.io and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

