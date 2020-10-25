Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after acquiring an additional 540,900 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

VZ stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $57.96. 12,879,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,774,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

