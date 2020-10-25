VerusCoin Market Capitalization Hits $20.40 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $20.40 million and approximately $18,893.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00230927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.01397094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00136963 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 58,239,648 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.