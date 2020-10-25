VIDY Hits Market Cap of $11.22 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and $740,599.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034177 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.59 or 0.04466080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00301433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029845 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. VIDY's official website is vidy.com.

The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. VIDY's official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

