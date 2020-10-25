VIDY Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $687,989.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

