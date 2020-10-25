VIDY (VIDY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $687,989.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. In the last week, VIDY has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $11.30 million and $687,989.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034020 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $585.86 or 0.04495802 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00290418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00029821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, Hotbit and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

