Waves Community Token (WCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $6.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00230927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.01397094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00136963 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

