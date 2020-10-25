Waves Hits One Day Volume of $58.66 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00025254 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Indodax, Huobi and Bitbns. Waves has a market cap of $340.25 million and approximately $58.66 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00017094 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00008609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00011015 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,362,628 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbe, Gate.io, COSS, Bittrex, Kuna, Liqui, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OKEx, YoBit, Exrates, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Tidex, Indodax, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, Bitbns and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.