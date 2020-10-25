Waves (WAVES) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63.71 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00026130 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi and HitBTC. Waves has a total market capitalization of $349.38 million and $63.71 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00017186 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00008555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00011016 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,358,374 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, Coinrail, COSS, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, BCEX, Gate.io, Exrates, Bittrex, Huobi, Indodax, HitBTC, Tidex, Kuna, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Bitbns, Coinbe and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

