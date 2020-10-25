Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 190.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

