Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $467,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 23.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 212.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

