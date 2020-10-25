Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market cap of $9,590.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001137 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,850,270 coins and its circulating supply is 14,850,270 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

