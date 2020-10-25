Zealium Price Reaches $0.0008 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Zealium has a market cap of $11,617.15 and approximately $67.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00011919 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,855,324 coins and its circulating supply is 14,855,324 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

