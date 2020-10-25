Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $168,942.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

