ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $43,952.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00230927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.01397094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00136963 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,203 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @



ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

