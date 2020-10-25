ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $42,833.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00233020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00033046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.01346362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00137652 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,203 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.