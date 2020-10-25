Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

NYSE ZTS opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.