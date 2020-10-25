ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 83.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $237,395.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.01000079 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001151 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 220% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,721,560,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,721,560,473 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

