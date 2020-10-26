-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). Metalla Royalty & Streaming also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 162.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of MTA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.56. 193,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $286.62 million and a PE ratio of -58.15.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

