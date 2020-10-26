$0.19 EPS Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXFR stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $377.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

