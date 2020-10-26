12,182 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

HAE opened at $106.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

