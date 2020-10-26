146,241 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.27% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.