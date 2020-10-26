15,400 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. Paypal accounts for 0.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.15.

Shares of PYPL opened at $200.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The stock has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.