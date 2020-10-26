$235.31 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post $235.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.00 million and the highest is $253.62 million. Enova International reported sales of $329.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $253.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

ENVA opened at $17.41 on Monday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $524.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

