$709.50 Million in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report $709.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $696.19 million and the highest is $722.80 million. Century Communities posted sales of $590.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $3,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Century Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Communities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.88.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.