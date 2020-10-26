Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $389.99 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Aave has a total market cap of $389.99 million and $50.24 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be bought for $36.51 or 0.00278518 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Alterdice and BiteBTC. In the last week, Aave has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.21 or 0.04326686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00030172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,681,050 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, ABCC, Alterdice, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, BiteBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

