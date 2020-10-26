Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Insider Purchases £13,800 in Stock

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) insider Trevor Bradley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

LON:ADIG traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 91.80 ($1.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The stock has a market cap of $288.76 million and a P/E ratio of -12.28. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 116 ($1.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.57%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

