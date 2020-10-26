ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Cuts Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,085 shares during the quarter. Dell accounts for approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Dell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dell by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell by 42.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Dell by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other Dell news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 509,479 shares of company stock worth $34,420,135. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.36. 91,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,417. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

