ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Increases Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,597 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises about 7.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.81% of Liberty Global worth $98,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,557,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Global by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,012 shares during the period. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $15,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

LBTYK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.14. 190,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,911. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

